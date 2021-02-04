Help at hand for traumatised initiates
Eastern Cape psychiatrist starts programme to mitigate mental health risks for victims of botched circumcisions
An Eastern Cape psychiatrist and recipient of a 2020 Discovery Foundation Rural Institutional Award is putting a spotlight on the mental health risks faced by young men undergoing ritual circumcision.
When circumcisions go wrong, the mental health risk to the initiates can be enormous, especially when they lead to deformities and loss of function...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.