News

Help at hand for traumatised initiates

Eastern Cape psychiatrist starts programme to mitigate mental health risks for victims of botched circumcisions

PREMIUM
Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 04 February 2021

An Eastern Cape psychiatrist and recipient of a 2020 Discovery Foundation Rural Institutional Award is putting a spotlight on the mental health risks faced by young men undergoing ritual circumcision.

When circumcisions go wrong, the mental health risk to the initiates can be enormous, especially when they lead to deformities and loss of function...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X