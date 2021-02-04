Help at hand for traumatised initiates

Eastern Cape psychiatrist starts programme to mitigate mental health risks for victims of botched circumcisions

PREMIUM

An Eastern Cape psychiatrist and recipient of a 2020 Discovery Foundation Rural Institutional Award is putting a spotlight on the mental health risks faced by young men undergoing ritual circumcision.



When circumcisions go wrong, the mental health risk to the initiates can be enormous, especially when they lead to deformities and loss of function...

