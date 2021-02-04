Greyhound slams on brakes
About 700 — that is the number of job casualties as a result of Greyhound and Citiliner’s decision to turn off their engines for good.
The first luxury coach operator to start an intercity scheduled service in SA as far back as 1984, and with more than 14-million passengers a year over a distance of over 25-million kilometres, it is no wonder the public announcement on Wednesday that operations would cease from Valentine’s Day was met with grave disappointment...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.