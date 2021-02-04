Greyhound slams on brakes

PREMIUM

About 700 — that is the number of job casualties as a result of Greyhound and Citiliner’s decision to turn off their engines for good.



The first luxury coach operator to start an intercity scheduled service in SA as far back as 1984, and with more than 14-million passengers a year over a distance of over 25-million kilometres, it is no wonder the public announcement on Wednesday that operations would cease from Valentine’s Day was met with grave disappointment...

