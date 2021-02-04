Government workers get increased medical subsidy

Public service employees have been awarded an increased subsidy towards their medical scheme contributions.

This was announced in a statement by the director-general of the department of public service and administration, Yoliswa Makhasi.

She said the 8.51% adjustment, effective from January 1, was applicable for employees on the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) as well as all former employees belonging to a registered medical scheme using the Medical Price Index (MPI).

“The increase in the subsidy will go a long way in cushioning the recent increase on medical aid contributions for both current and former public servants which comes about as the country experiences tough economic conditions,” said Makhasi.

The department said the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) provides for the adjustment of future medical subsidy for employees who are members of the GEMS and all former employees (pensioners) belonging to GEMS and other open schemes using the MPI, which is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) used in the health industry.