PE garden service worker admits killing client, claims sexual liaison

A few months into an alleged sex-for-cash relationship, a Port Elizabeth man murdered and robbed his elderly client.

The Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday convicted Ralton Koetaan, 34, of killing Jean Lombard, 69.

Anelisa Ngcakani, the NPA's Eastern Cape spokesperson, said Koetaan was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the April 2019 murder.

Lombard, who had retired after working in administration at SAA, stayed alone at Hokaai Farm, a smallholding on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth.

Koetaan worked for a garden services company and Lombard had been one of the company's clients since 2016.

In his guilty plea, Koetaan said towards the end of 2018, Lombard had asked him to masturbate him until he ejaculated and promised to give him money. He did and Lombard gave him R620.

This became a regular occurrence and he received no less than R500 for each session.