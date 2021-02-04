Eastern Cape farmers in crisis

Drought-hit producers resorting to emergency feeding measures, with no prospects of rain on horizon

PREMIUM

Farmers in the Eastern Cape are buckling under the pressure of the drought and have had to buy tonnes of feed for their livestock.



In the citrus industry, which is the second largest industry in the province, farmers are worried that the quality of the fruit might not meet international standards as the export season is fast approaching...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.