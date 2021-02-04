Eastern Cape farmers in crisis
Drought-hit producers resorting to emergency feeding measures, with no prospects of rain on horizon
Farmers in the Eastern Cape are buckling under the pressure of the drought and have had to buy tonnes of feed for their livestock.
In the citrus industry, which is the second largest industry in the province, farmers are worried that the quality of the fruit might not meet international standards as the export season is fast approaching...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.