We don't need an award, we have SA's love, says Gift of the Givers

While the Gift of the Givers team was deeply honoured by the social media call for it to be nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the love and acceptance from South Africans was the only award of real value the humanitarian aid group treasured.

Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that his team was deeply grateful to the South African public, who had demonstrated love and acceptance for the work they had done and continue to do.

“That is infinitely more priceless than any award, thanks or recognition from any head of state. To live in someone's heart is not ordinary, it's special. To live in the hearts of 60 million people is priceless. No award, no thanks, no recognition from anyone can supersede that.

“We are deeply honoured and touched by the love and the sentiments expressed by South Africans in the last 48 hours towards us. It fills us with intense joy and contentment and drives our team to continue being servants to the nation,” he said.

Just minutes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA would be nominating the Cuban medical brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, South Africans took to social media to demand answers on why Gift of the Givers was not in line for the prestigious award.