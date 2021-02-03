Watering hole owners elated by lifting of booze ban

We’re back ...

PREMIUM

It was a mad rush to get the beers cold and protocols in place, but after weeks of turmoil and uncertainty under the booze ban, the owners of watering holes across Nelson Mandela Bay were raring to go on Tuesday.



Their excitement was shared by beachgoers and surfing enthusiasts, who said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s easing of the restrictions was long overdue...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.