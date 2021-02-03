State capture inquiry to lay criminal charge against Jacob Zuma

The state capture inquiry will open a criminal case against former president Jacob Zuma for failing to appear before it last month, and will consider further action should he fail to appear again in two weeks’ time.

On Tuesday night, inquiry secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala confirmed its chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, had instructed him to have the case opened against Zuma.

Mosala slammed the former president for refusing to follow a Constitutional Court order for him to appear before and answer questions at the inquiry.

On Monday Zuma said he would not obey the order and did not fear going to prison should his decision to not co-operate be considered a violation of the law.

“If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their law take its course. I do not fear being arrested. I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated,” he said.