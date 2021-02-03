Patensie woman realises dream of helping mould young minds

A passion for her pupils and a dream of inspiring them to reach their full potential is what motivated a previously disadvantaged Patensie resident to reach her own goals.



Junita Roberts, from the small community of Patensie in the Sarah Baartman area, is proudly now living out her dream career as a teacher at Hankey Primary School...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.