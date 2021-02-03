Greyhound, Citiliner to stop operating

Popular Southern African bus operator Greyhound made the shocking announcement on Wednesday that it would cease to exist from Valentine’s Day.

“Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations,” the company wrote on its website, as well as on Twitter.

“Services will run until February 14.”

No reasons were given for the decision.

The company said passengers with tickets booked for services after its closure would be refunded.

For assistance with refunds, contact the call centre on 087-352-0352 or e-mail: refunds@greyhound.co.za.