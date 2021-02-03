Greyhound, Citiliner to stop operating
Popular Southern African bus operator Greyhound made the shocking announcement on Wednesday that it would cease to exist from Valentine’s Day.
“Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations,” the company wrote on its website, as well as on Twitter.
“Services will run until February 14.”
No reasons were given for the decision.
The company said passengers with tickets booked for services after its closure would be refunded.
For assistance with refunds, contact the call centre on 087-352-0352 or e-mail: refunds@greyhound.co.za.
The Herald contacted Greyhound for more information, but a receptionist to one of its directors said he was in meetings and that a statement would be released soon.
She said the phones had been ringing off the hook since the announcement was made.
The company has been in business for 37 years.
According to the Greyhound website, more than 804,000 passengers had made use of its services over the years.
This is a developing story.
