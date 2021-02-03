Good news as SA’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 10%, with 2,649 cases reported in 24-hours

There was mostly good news about the country’s battle against the coronavirus on Tuesday, with health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize saying the positivity rate for new daily infections had dropped below the 10% benchmark.

In mid-November, Mkhize said one in 10 Covid-19 tests returning positive - a positivity rate of 10% - was considered to be within acceptable levels.

On Tuesday, the minister said 2,649 new cases had been recorded in 24-hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,458,958. This came from 28,942 tests at a positivity rate of 9.15%.