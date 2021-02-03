Funeral workers & traditional healers join medics in frontline vaccine rollout

With the launch of the electronic vaccine data system (EVDS), health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday his department would do its best to make the vaccines available.

“We will do the best in terms of making the vaccines available to give us the best possible outcome,” he said.

During a public health webinar chaired by Mkhize on Covid-19 inoculation, he said about 34,000 health-care workers had already registered on the data system for the vaccine.

Health department acting COO Milani Wolmarans, who took the media through the self-registration process, said the system would allow the department to capture all the relevant data associated with administration of the vaccine.

Phase one of the vaccine rollout will include everyone at health-care facilities in the public and private sector.

This also includes funeral sector workers and traditional healers.