E-hailing taxi drivers put foot down

Union says Bolt’s take-home pay too low but firm insists rates per km are fair

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth e-hailing taxi drivers from Bolt and InTAXI gathered in a Greenacres car park on Tuesday to raise concerns about take-home pay and security.



United under the banner of the Eastern Cape E-Hailers Association, the group carried posters calling for an end to exploitation...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.