News

Computer tower box vanishes in Uitenhage

By Raahil Sain - 03 February 2021
Uitenhage police are investigating a case of theft after a computer tower box was allegedly stolen at the department of education’s district offices
GONE MISSING: Uitenhage police are investigating a case of theft after a computer tower box was allegedly stolen at the department of education’s district offices
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA

Uitenhage police are investigating a case of theft after a computer tower box was allegedly stolen at the department of education’s district offices.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a case of theft was opened on Tuesday morning following the incident which occurred shortly after 8am at the Cannon Street office.

Swart said the complainant was not at the office for a period of time and, upon returning, discovered the tower box, worth R4,000, was missing.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X