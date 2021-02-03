Computer tower box vanishes in Uitenhage

Uitenhage police are investigating a case of theft after a computer tower box was allegedly stolen at the department of education’s district offices.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a case of theft was opened on Tuesday morning following the incident which occurred shortly after 8am at the Cannon Street office.

Swart said the complainant was not at the office for a period of time and, upon returning, discovered the tower box, worth R4,000, was missing.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

