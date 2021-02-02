Wine body won’t drop lawsuit despite easing of alcohol sale restrictions

Vinpro wants to guard against the industry being turned ‘on and off’ by the government, MD Rico Basson says

Vinpro, a 2,500-strong wine industry body, said on Monday it'll stick to its legal actions against the government despite President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to partially lift a ban on alcohol sales that it says has cost more than R8bn since the first prohibition.



As part of its strategy to combat the spread of Covid-19, the government has banned the sale of alcohol three times since March 2020, which has put it at loggerheads with the industry. SAB, owned by the biggest beer company in the world, also took the government to court over the ban. Other companies, including glass manufacturer Consol Glass, have put aside investment worth billions of rand...

