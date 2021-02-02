WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission continues to hear evidence related to parliamentary oversight
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear evidence related to parliamentary oversight from the former chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises, Zukiswa Rantho.
The commission will also hear evidence from a member of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, James Selfe, and former ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza.
Former chairperson of parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) Themba Godi believes the governing ANC and official opposition DA are paying lip service to corruption.
According to Godi, all MPs who represented the ANC in Scopa in the 2014-2019 parliament were not retained for the current parliament. This while the DA also failed to retain its best member in Scopa of the previous parliament.
Godi was testifying at the Zondo commission hearings on Monday.
