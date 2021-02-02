Two in court after hijacking of truck containing catalytic converters worth R12.5m

Two men accused of hijacking a truck filled with high-value automotive parts appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday after their arrest at the weekend.



Siyabulela Oliphant, 31, and Sibongile Lerato Menta, 32, were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in the hijacking of the truck, containing R12.5m worth of catalytic converters, in Sidwell in January...

