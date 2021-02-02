Ramaphosa praises Cuban medics more than our own, says IFP

The IFP on Monday criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for his praise of the Cuban medics who were in the country, saying this overshadowed the praise he gave to local health-care front-line workers.

The party accused Ramaphosa of putting the Cuban doctors on a pedestal.

This comes after the president on Monday night said his government would nominate the Cuban brigade for a Nobel Peace Prize.

“Indeed, it is regrettable that the president has overlooked thanking our own health-care workers in favour of praising Cuban doctors — while our health-care workers have had to endure the brutal brunt of serving on the front lines in our hospitals and clinics,” the party said on its official Twitter page after Ramaphosa's address.