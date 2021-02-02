Victim fingered for local youth's death

Prophecy leads to man’s stoning to death

A community's consultation with a prophet who pointed out two men for being responsible for the death of a young man in a Tzaneen, Limpopo village, led to the residents running amok, killing one person and torching houses and cars.



It just took a R10 contribution from each household for the community to consult the prophet which the family of Tsebo Malatji, 23, had seen a day before in Bismark village...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.