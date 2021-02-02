Nelson Mandela Bay’s dam levels continue to decrease
Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels continue to experience little change in terms of overall dam capacity, which remains low.
The combined dam capacity is at 18.65%, according to the latest figures provided on the Bay municipal website as at February 1.
The capacity dropped below 20% a fortnight ago and has since continued to decrease.
Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:
|Dam
|Capacity
|Available Megalitres (Ml)
|Available (%)
|Kouga
|125,910Ml
|10,095Ml
|8.02%
|Churchill
|35,240Ml
|17,700Ml
|50.23%
|Impofu
|105,757Ml
|18,062Ml
|17.08%
|Groendal
|11,638Ml
|4,561Ml
|39.18%
|Loerie
|3,026Ml
|2,081Ml
|68.77%
|Combined
|281,571Ml
|52,499Ml
|18.65%
