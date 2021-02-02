News

Nelson Mandela Bay’s dam levels continue to decrease

By Herald Reporter - 02 February 2021
The overall dam capacity dropped below 20% a fortnight ago and has since continued to decrease. Nelson Mandela Bay’s largest supply dam, the Kouga, is at 8.02% of capacity
Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels continue to experience little change in terms of overall dam capacity, which remains low.

The combined dam capacity is at 18.65%, according to the latest figures provided on the Bay municipal website as at February 1.

The capacity dropped below 20% a fortnight ago and has since continued to decrease.     

Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:  

DamCapacityAvailable Megalitres (Ml)Available (%)
Kouga125,910Ml10,095Ml8.02%
Churchill35,240Ml17,700Ml50.23%
Impofu105,757Ml18,062Ml17.08%
Groendal11,638Ml4,561Ml39.18%
Loerie3,026Ml2,081Ml68.77%
Combined281,571Ml52,499Ml18.65%

 

