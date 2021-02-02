Nelson Mandela Bay’s dam levels continue to decrease

Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels continue to experience little change in terms of overall dam capacity, which remains low.

The combined dam capacity is at 18.65%, according to the latest figures provided on the Bay municipal website as at February 1.

The capacity dropped below 20% a fortnight ago and has since continued to decrease.

Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:

Dam Capacity Available Megalitres (Ml) Available (%) Kouga 125,910Ml 10,095Ml 8.02% Churchill 35,240Ml 17,700Ml 50.23% Impofu 105,757Ml 18,062Ml 17.08% Groendal 11,638Ml 4,561Ml 39.18% Loerie 3,026Ml 2,081Ml 68.77% Combined 281,571Ml 52,499Ml 18.65%

