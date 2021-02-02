Modified car owners ‘victimised by traffic cops in illegal vehicles’
Some of the vehicles used to ensure motorists are abiding by the road rules are failing to do the same when it comes to their compliance.
On Monday, Nelson Mandela Bay traffic chief Warren Prins was unable to provide specifics as to why a marked traffic control vehicle was being used by officers conducting inspections on “dropped” cars on Sunday despite its licence disc having expired in August. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.