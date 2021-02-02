Modified car owners ‘victimised by traffic cops in illegal vehicles’

Some of the vehicles used to ensure motorists are abiding by the road rules are failing to do the same when it comes to their compliance.



On Monday, Nelson Mandela Bay traffic chief Warren Prins was unable to provide specifics as to why a marked traffic control vehicle was being used by officers conducting inspections on “dropped” cars on Sunday despite its licence disc having expired in August. ..

