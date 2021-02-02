Judge slams state attorney and prisons officials over 14-year wrongful imprisonment case

PREMIUM

For nine days in 2007, Sindile Qobozana languished in prison illegally because correctional services department officials ignored the fact that his wife had posted bail for him.



In July 2019 the high court in Mthatha found the department had acted illegally and in contravention of Qobozana's rights in his assault matter in Libode, and ordered it to pay him damages, with a separate high court hearing scheduled to establish the appropriate amount of damages to be paid. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.