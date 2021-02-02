IT company steps in to help boxers with career courses
As Covid-19 bites hard, rendering boxers inactive, an IT company has come to their rescue by offering them courses to empower them for life outside the ring.
Silulo IT recently entered into a partnership with Rumble Africa Promotions (Rap), which will see five of its boxers enrolling for various courses over three years...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.