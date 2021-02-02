IT company steps in to help boxers with career courses

PREMIUM

As Covid-19 bites hard, rendering boxers inactive, an IT company has come to their rescue by offering them courses to empower them for life outside the ring.



Silulo IT recently entered into a partnership with Rumble Africa Promotions (Rap), which will see five of its boxers enrolling for various courses over three years...

