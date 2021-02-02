Eastern Cape health department ‘ready for rollout’ as first batch of vaccine arrives in SA

Let the jabs begin

PREMIUM

With the Covid-19 vaccine, which arrived in SA on Monday, expected to be rolled out before the end of the month in the Eastern Cape, the provincial government says it will not rope in any businesses to distribute it.



Health department acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu said they had enough capacity to distribute the vaccine to health-care workers as part of phase one...

