Bay patients expected to flock to mobile centre for wide range of medical services
Health train back in town
Transnet’s health train has entered the station and its expert crew expect patients from across Nelson Mandela Bay to visit the mobile medical facility in Swartkops over the next two weeks.
The Phelophepa Healthcare Train travels across the country, with Swartkops being the first — and one of the busiest — stops on its 36-week journey...
