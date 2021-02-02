‘At least I’ll be drunk on Valentine’s Day’ — Mzansi reacts to booze ban being lifted
President Cyril Ramapohosa addressed the nation on Monday night on the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, announcing an easing of some restrictions, but for some the biggest takeaway was the lifting of the booze ban.
South African retailers and licensed establishments had been temporarily banned from selling alcohol since December. At the time, Ramaphosa said the decision was made to reduce trauma cases and allow the health system to cope with Covid-19 patients during the second wave of the pandemic.
The president acknowledged that some of the restrictions have negatively affected businesses, saying these will now be eased to save jobs.
On lifting the ban on the sale of alcohol he, explained: “Restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be eased. The sale of alcohol by licensed premises for off-site consumption will be permitted from Mondays to Thursdays, from 10am to 6pm.
“Duty-free shops, registered wineries, wine farms, microbreweries and micro-distilleries will be able to sell alcohol for off-site consumption during their normal licensed operating hours. The sale of alcohol by licensed premises for on-site consumption — such as restaurants and taverns — will be permitted throughout the week from 10am to 10pm.”
Twitter users could not be happier with the decision and flooded social media with reactions and comments on what they would do now that the ban was lifted.
Here are some of the reactions:
let me count how many beers I'm going to drink as a warm up #AlcoholBan pic.twitter.com/Ng3wLRiqe3— Prince Major (@Daprincemajor) February 1, 2021
When he lifts the #AlcoholBan during tonight’s #FamilyMeeting— MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) February 1, 2021
I’m gonna cook my pap with Gin instead of water, I want to be pap-dronk pic.twitter.com/Yt0xQ27vEd
To us who didn't buy expensive alcohol during alcohol ban #lockdown #vaccine #FamilyMeeting #AlcoholBan pic.twitter.com/9ndD6KCoE1— Baki wa lepantsula. (@REALBUCKS1) February 1, 2021
#AlcoholBan— Kele Pantsula 4 Life!!! (@Carrera_006) February 1, 2021
Me at tops tomorrow
Cashier:Sir you haven’t pai-
Me: pic.twitter.com/0vCwltpLJl
It's not bad weather, it's the tops fridges🤗🤗🤗#alcoholbanlifted— Mister Wes (@motladiwes) February 2, 2021
At least I’ll be drunk on Valentine’s Day #FamilyMeeting #AlcoholBan #ValentinesIsAScam pic.twitter.com/0kMFFXAeug— Nokwanda (@KwandaHeavens1) February 1, 2021
#NowThatAlcoholIsBack let's all be responsible of our actions. Let's not forget others make profit from Alcohol, so think twice before you act cause if they ban Alcohol again imagine how many families will suffer. Don't even try drinking and driving, request Uber! Siyezwana mus? pic.twitter.com/gyeyroN9Wi— Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) February 2, 2021
Great! Alcohol is back, but I no longer consume alcohol. I have been free for 3 moths. This year I plan to use my money wisely. Last year I spent almost 30k in alcohol.— Small_Zulu (@Alenceo_SA) February 2, 2021
Goove / #alcoholbanlifted / A-Reece
#NowThatAlcoholIsBack the famous walk is back as well 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Y3Cw2fjn6D— TswanaManWithPower💪 (@David_Gabaocoe) February 2, 2021
#NowThatAlcoholIsBack We no longer going to buy stationery with our niece's school bags in taverns pic.twitter.com/9T35zND7LJ— SkatanaSaVaal🇮🇹 (@kele_Tebza) February 2, 2021
I feel like its mad embarassing the way we've been going just because we weren't allowed alcohol or beaches for a month #alcoholbanlifted— Thandi Rose / Thandi de Kock (@ThandiRose12) February 2, 2021
Me entering Tops tomorrow and seeing my fave cashiers in the world.... #AlcoholBan lifted!!! Hae yebo... Hae yebo... 🥂— Q_Shirley (@I_am_Singo_S) February 1, 2021
Be safe guys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUeHxqZe5M
#NowThatAlcoholIsBack this is how I will be behaving at Tops pic.twitter.com/CnkhRrEtAb— Nkululeko (@nkulipp) February 2, 2021
#NowThatAlcoholIsBack I'm back to my workout routine..February I'm here...😂😂 Morning fam... pic.twitter.com/7XYsPiGKzt— Vuyo_Mavish (@VidoeVuyo) February 2, 2021
