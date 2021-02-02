‘At least I’ll be drunk on Valentine’s Day’ — Mzansi reacts to booze ban being lifted

President Cyril Ramapohosa addressed the nation on Monday night on the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, announcing an easing of some restrictions, but for some the biggest takeaway was the lifting of the booze ban.

South African retailers and licensed establishments had been temporarily banned from selling alcohol since December. At the time, Ramaphosa said the decision was made to reduce trauma cases and allow the health system to cope with Covid-19 patients during the second wave of the pandemic.

The president acknowledged that some of the restrictions have negatively affected businesses, saying these will now be eased to save jobs.