WATCH | Netcare 911 helicopter unit pays emotional tribute to medical team who died in crash

The Netcare 911 helicopter unit has mourned the loss of five staff who died in a helicopter crash, honouring their lives and the work they did.

The aircraft crashed near Bergville, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on January 21, claiming the lives of all on board.

Anaesthetist Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Curnick Siyabonga (Sia) Mahlangu and transplant theatre nurse Mpho Xaba were en route to a hospital in Hillcrest, west of Durban, to transfer a critically ill patient to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg for specialised care when the crash took place.

Also killed were Sinjin Joshua Farrance, an advanced life support paramedic at Netcare 911, and pilot Mark Stoxreiter, who worked for National Airways Corporation.

In a video shared on social media, a convoy of ambulances, paramedics, doctors and nurses can be seen driving in honour of their fallen colleagues.

“There is no greater act of humanity than to lose one's life in attempting to rescue the life of another,” said Netcare group CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

