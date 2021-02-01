News

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa receives first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine

By TimesLIVE - 01 February 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza will receive SA’s first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines.

The arrival of the first consignment at OR Tambo International Airport marks the start of the vaccine rollout, which Ramaphosa has described as the largest and most complex logistical vaccine undertaking in SA’s history.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Most Read

X