WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa receives first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza will receive SA’s first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines.
The arrival of the first consignment at OR Tambo International Airport marks the start of the vaccine rollout, which Ramaphosa has described as the largest and most complex logistical vaccine undertaking in SA’s history.
TimesLIVE
