WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 update
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm about the latest developments regarding Covid-19.
His spokesperson Tyron Seale confirmed on Monday that the president would address the nation after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the cabinet.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.