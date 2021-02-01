WATCH LIVE | Former Scopa chair Themba Godi testifies at state capture inquiry

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Monday hear parliamentary oversight related evidence from the former chairperson of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), Themba Godi.

On Thursday the Constitutional Court ordered former president Jacob Zuma to abide by a summons and appear to give evidence before the commission.

The unanimous decision of the court means that should Zuma not appear on February 15, as per his summons, and without sufficient cause, he would not only be in breach of the Commissions Act but would be in breach of an order of the ConCourt.