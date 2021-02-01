The Herald win-a-car competition winner delighted with prize

A 16-year-old girl has never had more motivation to get her driver’s licence than she does now, after her father, who won the Nissan Datsun GO in The Herald win-a-car competition at the weekend, said he would give her the car.

Richard Barclay, 61, of Glendinningvale, was announced as the winner of the brand-new popular car on Friday. He will drive it home on Monday.

The competition, which ran from December 3 to January 28, was a collaborative event in celebration of Baywest Mall’s fifth birthday.

As part of the competition, Baywest Mall gave away eight R5,000 shopping vouchers on a weekly basis with Jessica Longhow, Duma Charles Mbete, Tracey-Leigh Henry and Gavin Fowler being the lucky winners in January.

Speaking to The Herald on Sunday, Barclay, a dairy nutritionist, said he was shocked and pleasantly surprised when he received the call to say he was the winner of the Nissan Datsun GO, valued at R174,200.

“I received a call from a strange number and at first didn’t answer as I was busy driving,” Barclay said.

A subscriber to The Herald since the age of 18, Barclay said he never thought he would win the car, although he admitted to submitting more than 60 entries in the competition.

“At first I though I might have won one of the weekly R5,000 prizes but when I was told that I won the grand prize, the car, I was shocked. It took some time to sink in at first,” Barclay said.

He said when he told his family he had won the car no-one believed him until he had his picture taken with the vehicle at Baywest Mall on Saturday and shared it.

“I have never won anything like this before and I never thought I would,” Barclay said.

He said he would give the car to his daughter, Dana, who turns 17 in March, once she gets her learners’ license.

“[Dana] is very excited and went with me on Saturday when I was handed the keys,” Barclay said.

While the mall actually turned five in May 2020, a decision was made to hold the birthday celebrations later due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Baywest marketing manager Lindsay Steele said the competition was a great success.

“We are extremely pleased with how the competition ran and how successful it was.

“It was also an opportunity to give back to our loyal shoppers.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time as it has been a really tough time for many people out there,” Steele said.

Nissan Eastern Cape’s Henry Benn said it was a privilege to be part of Baywest’s big celebrations and the awareness it had created for the Nissan brand.

“It meant a lot for us to be part of this and I wish [Barclay] happy travels,” Benn said.

The Herald’s parent company Arena Holdings’ coastal circulation manager Teresa van der Merwe said: “It is really good to give something back to our loyal subscribers.”

