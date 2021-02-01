Residents pitch in and give Schauderville streets a facelift
Schauderville residents have taken to the streets to clean up their community.
The cleanup campaign started on December 24 with one street before spreading to other streets...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.