Man, part of his house washed away by flood
Weather service warns of heavy rains in Limpopo and Mpumalanga
Search and rescue teams have been deployed in Mpumalanga after a man was washed away by floods after heavy rains.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the man, in his 30s, and half his house were swept away in KaNyamazane township, 25km from Mbombela, on Saturday night.
Police divers and members of the community were conducting a search which had not yielded results by 3pm yesterday.
There is a high possibility of Crocodile river flooding again and the bridge to be closed. Updates will be given as received. pic.twitter.com/tyxQvGSmlr— Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) January 31, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.