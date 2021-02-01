Lone gunman robs staff at Lorraine KFC

Employees of a fast food outlet in Lorraine were robbed of their personal belongings and cash at gunpoint on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a suspect entered the KFC in Circular Drive at about 8.45am, pointing a firearm at employees and demanded cash.

She said the robber forced all the employees to the back of the premises before approaching the manager and demanding cash.

The manager was assaulted with a firearm, and all the employees were robbed of their cash and cellphones.

No cash was taken from the store.

The suspect fled on foot and ran into nearby bushes. No arrests have been made.

The store manager was taken to hospital for treatment, but was not seriously injured.

Janse van Rensburg said a case of business robbery was under investigation.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect should contact Detective Warrant Officer Stephen Bustin on 082-303-0572, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE