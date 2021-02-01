News

Insurance fraud accused await bail applications

By Kathryn Kimberley - 01 February 2021

The final three suspects in an alleged fraudulent insurance scheme appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and were remanded in custody until a formal bail application can be heard.

An insurance broker, her daughter and a former Humewood police reservist were arrested at the weekend just days after their five alleged accomplices were charged with fraud, theft and money laundering...

