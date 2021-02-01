Insurance fraud accused await bail applications

The final three suspects in an alleged fraudulent insurance scheme appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and were remanded in custody until a formal bail application can be heard.



An insurance broker, her daughter and a former Humewood police reservist were arrested at the weekend just days after their five alleged accomplices were charged with fraud, theft and money laundering...

