'I do not fear being arrested': Zuma flouts Constitutional Court order

Former president Jacob Zuma has vowed not to co-operate with the state capture inquiry despite a ruling by the Constitutional Court compelling him to do so.

The decision will put Zuma squarely in contempt of the highest court in the land.

In a statement released by the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation on Monday, the former statesman says he does not fear going to prison should his decision to not co-operate with the inquiry be considered a violation of the law.

“If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their law take its course,” Zuma said.

“I do not fear being arrested. I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated.”