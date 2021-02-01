From a plea for help to Tembisa Hospital CEO's suspension - how we got here

Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi has five working days to make representations regarding his suspension by the Gauteng health department.

This comes after a scathing report into the death of Shonisani Lethole, who died at the hospital in June last year.

Lethole was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. He tweeted health minister Zweli Mkhize about his mistreatment at the hospital and claimed he had been starved.