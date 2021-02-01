Car crash ends with couple’s arrest for illegal perlemoen harvesting

An accident turned into a crime scene when Port Elizabeth police discovered more than R300,000 worth of perlemoen in a car that had overturned on the N2 on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a couple, aged 33 and 23, were arrested shortly after police officials arrived on the accident scene at about 5.30pm.

“It is alleged that SAPS Swartkops attended a complaint of an accident on the N2 near the Coega IDZ. On arrival, they found a silver Opel Corsa had overturned,” Naidu said.

“After assessing the damage of the vehicle, they discovered eight bags of abalone in the boot.”

The bags contained a total of 809 units of perlemoen, valued at about R320,000.

It is unclear what caused the car to overturn.

According to Naidu the couple were coming from Port Alfred, allegedly on their way to Korsten.

They were arrested in accordance with the Marine Living Resources Act for the illegal harvesting of abalone and transporting perlemoen without a permit.

They are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

HeraldLIVE