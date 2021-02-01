Bethelsdorp police bust man with 37 suspected stolen cellphones

Bethelsdorp police arrested a man with 37 suspected stolen cellphones after a tip-off on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said officers were conducting crime prevention operations when they received information about possible stolen goods.

The information led them to a house in Haggard Street, Greenfield, and upon arrival officers saw about seven men fleeing the house.

One suspect, carrying a bag, was arrested on the scene.

The bag contained 37 cellphones, suspected to be stolen.

The investigation will continue to determine where the phones came from.

The suspect, 37, was arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

He is expected to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court later this week.

HeraldLIVE