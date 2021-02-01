Call for EC beaches to be reopened in light of dropping Covid infections

Calls are mounting for the ban on beaches to be lifted as Covid-19 numbers continue dropping in the Eastern Cape.



While surfers in Nelson Mandela Bay picketed at the parking lot of popular surfing spot the Pipe on Saturday, demanding the ban to be adjusted to allow them to “surf and go”, the ANC in Sarah Baartman wants the ban lifted altogether...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.