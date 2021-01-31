Police seek help in finding missing St Albans teenager

Port Elizabeth police have appealed to the public for assistance in finding a 16-year-old boy after he went missing on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Daniel Zaaiman was making lunch for himself at about 1.30pm at his grandmother's house in Old Cape Road, St Albans, when he allegedly disappeared.

Naidu said Daniel’s grandmother, Veronica Zaaiman, 71, was in the bathroom at the time.

“When she returned to the kitchen she noticed her grandson was nowhere to be found and started looking for him,” Naidu said.

According to Naidu, Zaaiman then drove towards the main road. At Cape Road she spoke to two women who were standing next to the road.

They allegedly told Zaaiman that they had seen Daniel getting into a white car, but did not know its make or registration number.

He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt. His school bag is missing, Naidu said.

“According to his friends, Daniel indicated that he would like to go to his mother in Van der Bijl Park,” Naidu said.

Naidu said his mother had been contacted but she did not know Daniels' whereabouts.

Anyone who may know of Daniel’s whereabouts or may be able to assist the police with any information relating to his disappearance can contact investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Bertus Blom on 082-302-6148 or SAPS Kabega Park on 041-397-6802 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

