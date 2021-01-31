Police hunt for killers after two men found dead in Gelvandale

Port Elizabeth police are searching for the assailants who killed two men in Gelvandale on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said police were alerted to a shooting in Voison Road, Gelvandale at about 9.40pm.

On their arrival at the scene the bodies of Bevan Rossouw, 25, and Ricardo Bosman, 26, were found lying in the road.

Naidu said Rossouw had sustained multiple gunshots to the head while Bosman sustained one gunshot to his head.

Both deceased were gang affiliates, Naidu said.

“At this stage, circumstances surrounding the murders and suspects are unknown,” Naidu said.

She said the police had activate a 72-hour plan and called on anyone who might have a lead to come forward. She said their confidentiality was guaranteed.

Anyone who can assist police with any information relating to the killings is asked to contact investigating officer D/Sgt Mario Malgas at SAPS Gelvandale on 082-442-1816, SAPS Gelvandale on 041-402-2018, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

