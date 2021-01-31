Missing St Albans boy found unharmed

A Port Elizabeth teenager who went missing from his St Albans home on Saturday afternoon has been found unharmed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Daniel Zaaiman, 16, had been found by Kabega Park police detectives at a bus depot in Port Elizabeth.

It was alleged Daniel was making lunch for himself at about 1.30pm at his grandmother’s house in Old Cape Road, St Albans, when he disappeared.

Naidu said Daniel’s grandmother, Veronica Zaaiman, 71, had been in the bathroom at the time.

“When she returned to the kitchen she noticed her grandson was nowhere to be found and started looking for him,” Naidu said.

Zaaiman had then driven towards the main road. At Cape Road she spoke to two women who were standing next to the road.

They told Zaaiman they had seen Daniel getting into a white car, but did not know its make or registration number.

