Inbound: Vaccine for health workers is en route to SA from India

This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA to 1,449 236 — with a recovery rate of 89%.

“Regrettably, we report 528 more Covid-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 95, Free State 10, Gauteng 126, KwaZulu-Natal 195, Limpopo 16, Mpumalanga 23, Northern Cape 11 and Western Cape 52,” said the minister.

This brings the total to 43,633 deaths.

The Sunday Times reports that SA has secured another 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, taking the total on order to more than 42 million.

Some of the country's leaders could be among the first in line for the jab, jumping the queue to publicly demonstrate their confidence that the Covid vaccine is safe, he told the newspaper.

After front-line health workers, phase 2 of the vaccine rollout will include essential workers with a target population of 2.5 million, people older than 60 (5 million) and people older than 18 with co-morbidities (8 million).

Mkhize said at the weekend that taxi drivers will be included in phase 2, along with those working in hotels and restaurants.

