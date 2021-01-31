Hawks arrest more ‘fake death’ insurance claim suspects

An insurance broker, her daughter and a former Humewood police reservist have been arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team for allegedly defrauding several insurance companies of R280,000.

The suspects are alleged to have submitted fake death claims with the insurers.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said they had been arrested in Port Elizabeth and Welkom on Saturday.

The Saturday arrests came after five of their alleged accomplices appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing fraud, theft and money laundering charges.

Nkwalase said the three were expected to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation revealed that the broker allegedly masterminded the insurance fraud and signed up several insurance policies with different companies between March 2014 and February 2015.

“When the waiting period had lapsed, the beneficiaries on those policies allegedly tendered fraudulent death claims ranging from R10,000 to R50,000,” Nkwalase said on Sunday.

The five other accused, Sizile Mateta, 55, Ntombomzi Mayekiso, (age not given) Simphiwe Vuso, 49, Sithembiso Jonga, 58, and Nompumelelo Ngindana, 43, are expected to apply for bail on Tuesday.

Dr Lucky Swartbooi, who allegedly certified the alleged dead people, has since died, and the owner of the funeral parlour and an employee allegedly provided the burial service for the alleged fraudulent deaths.