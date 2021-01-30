Surfers in Nelson Mandela Bay call for beaches to be reopened

Surfers in Nelson Mandela Bay picketed at the parking lot of a popular surfing spot The Pipe on Saturday, demanding that beaches be reopened.

The surfers say the beaches should be reopened under a controlled “surf and go” policy.

Eastern Cape beaches were closed in December under revised level 3 restrictions.

Under the revised level 3 restrictions, beaches in hotspot areas remain closed until the hotspot designation is lifted.

Surfing SA president, Johnny Bakker said surfers respected Covid-19 regulations, however he said they were appealing to authorities to have the rules adjusted to permit surfing in a controlled environment.