Ster-Kinekor enters business rescue, but cinemas will stay open

Ster-Kinekor announced on Friday that it had commenced voluntary business rescue proceedings on Wednesday, despite its theatres being open nationwide.

In a statement, Ster-Kinekor said its board of directors took the decision in an attempt to facilitate the rehabilitation of the company.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown instituted by government at the end of March 2020, all cinemas were required to shut down, and only permitted to reopen under strict conditions as from the end of August 2020.

“Since then the company has been operating under various forms of restriction, including curfews and mandatory limits to the number of guests per auditorium. In addition, there has been an impact of the rescheduling of blockbuster film contents from the original date,” the statement read.

It said the continued lack of content for the next four to five months meant that the business was heading for further operational and cash flow challenges.

“The board is of the view that the safe harbour that business rescue provides, in terms of providing a legal moratorium, will assist the business to return to profitability, once operating restrictions have been lifted, when international film distributions start to flow again.”