High-calibre firearms seized after police shoot-out with Joburg 'robber gang'

One man was arrested and several high-calibre firearms were seized after a shoot-out on Friday between police and an armed gang near Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said officers were conducting routine patrols in Lombardy East at around 7.30am when they saw a white Toyota Corolla with three occupants, one of whom was carrying a firearm.

“It is alleged that the armed suspect then drew his firearm and fired shots at the police. An unconfirmed number of armed men are reported to have emerged from a nearby house and a shoot-out between the police and the suspects ensued,” said Masondo.

One man was arrested while others fled on foot and in two vehicles.