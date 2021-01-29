Stellenbosch municipality plans to ditch Eskom and find its own power

Deventer said with blackouts and load-shedding frequently sweeping across the country, it has become imperative for municipalities to start investigating other energy sources and said their decision puts Stellenbosch in the lead to potentially become the first municipality in the country to eliminate load-shedding.

“The promulgation of the Electricity Regulation Act in October 2020 opened the door for municipalities to start investigating how they can generate their electricity and purchase it from independent power producers (IPP). We are proud to be the first out of the starting blocks in this regard,” reads her statement.

The mayor admitted that while there is still a long road ahead in the battle against load-shedding, the decision marks the official start of a journey for Stellenbosch that may culminate in energy independence and long-term energy sustainability.