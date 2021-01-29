Somadoda Fikeni is all set for watchdog role

Tasked with holding government departments and politicians to account, newly appointed Public Service Commission head Dr Somadoda Fikeni says he is ready for the challenge.



The respected academic and political analyst has already decided take a step back from his political commentary, saying that would be a conflict of interest as the PSC might investigate the politicians and departments on whose performance he might have commented...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.